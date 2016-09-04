An appeal by Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayaraddi to Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari elicited an instant response from the latter who announced that 10 State highways would be upgraded as national highways, here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function here, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the proposed roads of historical importance were in the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region. They are Adoni to Yelburga-Sudi (200 km), Koppal to Nippani (300 km), Ranebennur to NH 50 (250 km), Lingsugur to Maharashtra border (240 km), Degalur to Mahaboobnagar (250 km), Sindagi to Hyderabad (300 km), Chincholi to Shahpur (170 km), Ilakal to Sirsi (250 km), Torangal to Haveri (250 km), and Afzalpur to Lokapur (170 km).