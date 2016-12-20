1 killed, 25 of a marriage party injured in accident

more-in

A 19-year-old girl was killed and 25 others were injured when the bus carrying a marriage party from Kalaburagi city was hit by a lorry near Nandikur village on the National Highway connecting Kalaburagi and Jewargi on Monday late night.

Preeti, the bride’s younger sister, who was sitting in the driver’s cabin, was killed on spot. The family members of Shivalingappa Gouli where travelling in private bus to attend his daughter’s marriage, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Kohlapur in Maharashtra. The victims were resident of Lalgeri cross in Kalaburagi city.

The injured have been shifted to Kalaburagi Government General Hospital. A case has been registered at Farhatabad police station.