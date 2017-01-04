‘Zeal and determination must to become successful entrepreneurs’

more-in

Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, was of the view that zeal and determination, coupled with self-confidence and hard work, were essential for one to emerge as a successful entrepreneur.

Speaking after inaugurating a day-long workshop on creating awareness among the youth and budding entrepreneurs about Standup India programme of the Union government and the “wings to fly” programme of the district administration, he said that the district administration was committed to extending all assistance to the youth coming forward to set up their enterprises.

Awareness workshops

“Our endeavour is not just getting loans sanctioned under various schemes of the government. We want budding entrepreneurs to go through their projects and nurture them by extending all facilities and assistance to ensure that their projects become a success. With this in mind, we are organising these awareness workshops and I appeal to the youth to take the maximum advantage of the facilities and also of the government schemes to set up their own units,” he said.

‘Aim high’

D.L. Ramesh Gopal, president, Ballari District Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a leading granite exporter, underlined the need for the youth to aim high in setting up their own units, become employers and provide employment to around 100 instead of becoming an employee.

“Startup India and Standup India are unique programmes for the welfare of the youth to become self-employed. Take advantage of the schemes, loan facilities and come out with economically viable projects and emerge successful in life. The chamber will also extend all help to the youth keen on setting up their units,” he said.

District Lead Bank Manager Vajantri, officials of the District Industries Centre, and a large number of youth, including women, participated.