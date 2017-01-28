‘Writers from Hyderabad-Karnataka being discriminated against’

more-in

Siddaram Police Patil, a writer and the president of 15th Kalaburagi district Kannada Sahithya Sammelan, said that the writers hailing from backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region were not receiving equal treatment in terms of recognition and awards. In his presidential address at the two-day literary event, he spoke in length on different form of discrimination being meted out to HK region writers.

“Hyderabad Karnataka region is historically rich in the field of art, culture and literature. Even today, there is no dearth of talents. However, they are not receiving the recognition they deserve,” he said. He also blamed the media for not giving importance to the writers of Hyderabad Karnataka region in their reports.

Referring to various annual awards being announced by the State government, Mr. Patil said that the lists is always dominated by people of south Karnataka and those who close to the power centre: Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

“Let alone the awards, vital posts such as presidents and chairmen of Kannada Development Authority, Kannada Sahithya Academy and Pustaka Pradhikara are always held by people from south Karnataka. Does it mean that there is none in Hyderabad Karnataka region capable of handling these responsibilities? We are not interested in dividing the State. If such injustice and discrimination continues against us, we may have to demand for statehood,” he said.

Mr. Patil also demanded government to take initiatives for ensuring reservations to Kannadigas in the private companies functioning in the State. “We have given our land, electricity and raw material at concessional rates to private entities functioning in the State. However, Kannadigas seldom get jobs in these private companies. The government should come up with a law to ensure considerable percentage of Kannadigas in the total workforce in the private sector,” he said.

Earlier, a colourful cultural procession was taken through major streets of the city.