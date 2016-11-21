‘Won’t be surprised if Janardhan Reddy gets clean chit soon’

Tapal Ganesh, the mine owner who fought against illegal mining, allegedly by mining baron Janardhan Reddy, has expressed shock over Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister G. Parameshwara attending the wedding of Mr. Reddy’s daughter in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“What kind of a message would be sent if people holding constitutional posts, including Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Parameshwara, attend the wedding held by a man facing serious criminal charges?” he asked while addressing reporters on Thursday.

Mr. Ganesh said he was at a loss to understand how the ongoing probe on illegal mining by Reddy would progress with the top leaders attending the wedding. “I think that it would only derail the investigation. It won't be a surprise if Reddy comes out clean in the near future," he said.

He took a dig at top leaders from the BJP and Congress for attending the ceremony. “At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is performing ‘yagna’ to eradicate black money, several senior leaders of the BJP attended the wedding. Similarly, while Congress leaders were shouting at the top of their voice against the ugly show of wealth by Reddy, its senior leaders too showed up for it," he said.

“I would like to know how seriously Mr. Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will look into this matter and what kind of disciplinary action would be initiated against the leaders," he said.