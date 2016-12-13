‘Will urge RBI not to curtail powers of cooperative societies’

more-in

Karnataka State Souharda Federal Cooperative Ltd., the apex body regulating cooperative societies formed under the Souharda Cooperative Act, will urge the RBI not to reduce financial powers of cooperative societies following allegations of misappropriation of funds by a Bidar-based cooperative society.

Vishwanth Hiremath, former president of the federation, said here on Tuesday that there was an imminent danger of RBI curtailing powers of cooperative societies following allegations of Kalyan Souharda Credit Cooperative Society channelling funds meant for investment in the share market into illegally opened fictitious accounts.

A delegation of senior cooperators will meet RBI officers in Bengaluru to urge them to continue our powers of transacting through third-party cheques, he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that after allegations of some cooperative banks indulging in irregularities post-demonetisation, RBI had disallowed them from exchanging currency. A similar situation may arise now as the Kalyan cooperative society has violated two vital rules — not following rules for third-party transactions and allowing societies to open accounts of non-share holders, he said.