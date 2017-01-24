‘Will bring ordinance on kambala if needed’

more-in

Following Tamil Nadu’s move on jallikattu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said his government would consider promulgating an ordinance on kambala — traditional slush-track buffalo racing — and other such sports in the State, if the need arose.

Speaking in Mysuru on Tuesday, he said “we are for kambala,” adding “we will bring an ordinance if necessary” to give a fillip to the growing momentum on getting the court stay on it vacated. Mr. Siddaramaiah said the hearing on the local sport was expected to come up in the High Court shortly. Based on its outcome, the government would take a decision.

Popular rural sport

The buffalo slush-track race is a rural sport popular in the coastal belt of the State, but it has been stayed by the High Court.

There is growing support for it, following the ordinance promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government to bypass the Supreme Court stay on jallikattu.

“But jallikattu and kambala are different,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the issue might also come up in the Assembly that has been convened from February 6.