‘Why check the economic status of only minorities?

Taking exception to the decision of the government to set up a Cabinet sub-committee to check the socio-economic status of the minorities in the State, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has urged the government to include other backward communities too in the list.

He was here on Monday to attend a review meeting with Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar.

“Why is the government planning to check the status of only the minorities?”, he asked presspersons.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that it was important for the government to check the socio-economic condition of the backward communities for announcing welfare schemes.

Asked about the rift between him and BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa over the activities of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, he said that no one else was opposing the brigade.

“No other leader in the party has opposed my decision to launch the brigade. It is only Mr. Yeddyurappa who is opposing it. I don’t know why. The media should ask him why he is opposing it,” Mr. Eshwarappa said.

He claimed that the brigade had nothing to do with the BJP and it was an apolitical platform to bring backward communities together.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that if he had used the name of the party, seers of various communities would not have joined the event as they do not wish to identify themselves with any political party.