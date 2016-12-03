‘We are in favour of amendment making mother tongue compulsory in schools’

more-in

Education in one’s own language helps students absorb subjects quickly: CM

The State government is in favour of an amendment to the Constitution to empower the States to make mother tongue compulsory in schools.

“The State government is making all efforts to convince the Union government and other States about the need for such a move. We are committed to our stand on imparting primary education in Kannada or mother tongue. There is no going back on it,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, after inaugurating the 82nd all India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan here on Friday.

He said that a recent Supreme Court judgment had taken away the power of the States to make mother tongue of the child as a compulsory medium of instruction, saying that the parents had a right to choose the language of study for their children in schools. “I have also requested the Union government to set up a commission of inquiry to study the issue by visiting various States and suggest measures to ensure primary education in mother tongue,” he said.

“Education in mother tongue helps students absorb the subjects quickly. We have to create awareness among the public that Kannada medium schools are not inferior to English medium schools,” he said. His statement of he having studied in a Kannada medium school was received with a loud applause.

“We have to now request the Union government to build consensus among States. We have begun the process. I requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce such an amendment, when I met him recently. I have also written to the Chief Ministers of all States asking them to join this cause. The State has also filed a review petition in the Supreme Court that struck down a government order mandating Kannada medium in schools. The government is committed to the cause of Kannada,’’ he said.

The State government is in favour of introducing reservation for locals in private companies and Union government institutions. “We have accepted 45 of the 58 recommendations of the Sarojini Mahishi report that favours such quotas,” he said.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee is looking into a report on a draft culture policy submitted by Bargur Ramachandrappa. The sub-committee members have told me that most of the recommendations could be accepted, he said. The State government would release funds to district officers to celebrate Rajyotsava at the district level from the next year, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He said that the quality of literature produced by illiterate folk poets was unparalleled. But who has kept count of the number of such poets or their work? They have been transmitted from generation to generation by word of mouth. To document such literature, the State government would bring out 50 volumes of folk Tatva Padas of 500 pages each. Interestingly, most of the Tatva Pada writers are from the Hyderabad Karnataka region, he said.

Describing Hyderabad Karnataka region as the “Kashi of Kannada”, the Chief Minister said that writers and thinkers from this region had been nurturing Kannada since the medieval era. A lot of creative writers have produced great works in the modern times. That reflected the spirit of Kannada literature that is comparable to the best in the world. From Pampa to Kuvempu, “our writers have produced such ennobling and uplifting literature that they have not only highlighted our social and cultural problems but also provided well-thought solutions,” he said. “Our literature has been great because our writers have lived noble lives. Their aim has been to enrich the lives of fellow human beings,” he said.

Unlike others, the State has not had a single starvation death. “I think that is due to the Anna Bhagya scheme introduced by the State government. The government has also mitigated the suffering of the rural poor by giving them work under MGNREGA by issuing job cards on their doorsteps during drought. We are the only State to do so,” he said.