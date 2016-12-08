‘Victims settling down to new environment’

more-in

A study of 16 trafficked children has revealed that they are settling down into their new environment in two adoption agencies in Mandya and a children's home in Mysuru, where they had been housed after the Mysuru district police unearthed a child trafficking racket.

A mental health specialist, who examined the children, was of the opinion that the children were “well-settled” as they were responding to stimulus and did not appear distressed.

A few older children, between three-and-a-half-to six years, may have gone through a traumatic period in the earlier days of the separation, but are also settling down, a member of the expert committee, constituted by the State government to study the condition of the trafficked children, told The Hindu.

The mental health specialist, however, has not ruled out a long-term impact on the minds of the older children and hence recommended further psychological counselling.

The committee, headed by Deputy Director of Women and Child Development, Mysuru, K. Radha, and comprising child rights expert Nina Nayak, submitted a a six-page report to the State government and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep with individual recommendations for each of the 16 trafficked children.

The committee has recommended a background check of all the trafficked children by tracing their biological parents and ascertaining their claim over the children, before releasing them for adoption. The parents of the three children had already claimed them.

The committee has also sought a detailed background check of the caregivers, who had purchased the children from the traffickers.

“There is a need to check if they have any criminal background,” a committee member said.

He added that the CWC, after seeking an exemption from Central Adoption Resource Authority, can consider handing over the older children to the caregivers on “humanitarian grounds” if all perceivable risks to the children are ruled out.

Though the report has also taken note of the “bond” between the older children and caregivers, a member of the committee felt that the caregivers had violated Section 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 by purchasing the children illegally.

At least six caregivers had allegedly falsified records by including their names as parents in the children's birth certificate.

The district police had blown the lid off a major child trafficking racket by arresting eight alleged traffickers and taking custody of 16 children from their illegal caregivers.