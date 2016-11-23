‘Take back Ashraya houses from ineligible persons’

more-in

Members of the Chitraduga district unit of the Dalit Sangharsh Samithi took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday demanding that Ashraya houses allotted to ineligible persons be taken back and the same distributed among the beneficiaries.

The agitators took out the procession from Ambedkar Circle through the main streets of the city to outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

They also raised slogans against the authorities concerned and elected representatives for their failure to provide houses to the actual beneficiaries.

The agitators alleged that a majority of the people who were allotted Ashraya houses are influential persons, including supporters of elected representatives and near and dear ones of the officers concerned.

A majority of these people are not residing in these houses but have given them on lease or rent, they said.

“In K.M. Kottige and Nanjaiahana Kottige, 721 houses were constructed of which 80 per cent were allotted to supporters of elected representatives. So immediate steps should be taken to withdraw these houses from them and allot them to the actual beneficiaries after verifying records and their financial status,” the agitators added.

Though hundreds of poor eligible people are suffering without houses, the move of the authorities concerned in allotting houses to supporters of elected representatives is highly condemnable, they alleged.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Srirangaiah and said that the agitation would be intensified if the authorities concerned failed to take immediate steps to fulfil their demands.

The agitation was led by DSS State convener Madanayakanahalli Rangappa, M. Govindraju and P.C. Gangadharaiah.