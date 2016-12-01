‘Table House committee report on NICE in Assembly’

more-in

The State government here on Thursday was urged to immediately table the House committee report, on the alleged violation of the framework agreement by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), in the Legislative Assembly.

The Kauvery Kanive Raitha Okkoota (KKRO) staged a demonstration near the KSRTC bus stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The government should table the House committee report and initiate action against the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC), which is implementing the NICE project, and other authorities or persons concerned, the KKRO activists demanded.

According to the KKRO, a recently-formed forum of various associations and progressive leaders, the State government should hand over the case pertaining to the Rs. 30,000 crore scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government was also urged to return the land acquired for the project to farmers.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) district president Shambhunahalli Suresh, Okkuta leaders M.B. Naganna, Haniyambadi Nagar, H.D. Jayaram, Nagesh, Chinnaraju, Lakshman and others were present.