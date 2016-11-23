Karnataka

‘Students should use opportunities to develop their careers’

Additional Deputy Commissioner Satish has advised students to concentrate on working hard and studying well to ensure that they enjoy successful careers in the future.

He was speaking at a programme in S.D. Dhoka Jain Primary and High School in Yadgir recently.

Dr. Satish said that students should not miss any opportunity that can help shape their educational qualities and careers. He also lauded the efforts of the parents in ensuring children receive a good quality of education.

Mahaveer Chand Dhoka, Dhanraj Dhoka and Mahendra Dhoka, the trustees of the institution, and others were present.

