‘Strain found in dead birds does not affect humans’

Seeking to reassure the public that there is no need to panic over the bird flu, which has hit Mysuru Zoo, officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences said the strain found in the diseased birds was not pathogenic to humans.

“The H5N8 strain found in the diseased birds does not affect humans. It is not pathogenic to humans,” Deputy Director of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Mysuru, Prasad Murthy told The Hindu.

There is is no need for the public to worry about the bird flu case in Mysuru Zoo as the department is regularly carrying out surveillance in the entire district and the officials have not come across any such case. The case of bird flu detected in Mysuru zoo pertains to migratory birds and not local birds. He ruled out the possibility of bird flu spreading as the zoo is an enclosed premise. “Unlike the zoo, where the migratory birds are fed with fish, nobody else feeds the migratory birds,” Dr. Murthy said.

In any case, the department officials will intensify the surveillance in a radius of 10 km surrounding the zoo. “We will take more samples from the poultry farms and backyard chicken rearers and send them to the laboratory for tests,” he added.

The department regularly collects serum samples from poultry farms and faecal matter from the backyards of chicken rearers to subject them for tests. “Now, we will intensify the surveillance by collecting double the number of samples collected earlier”, he said.