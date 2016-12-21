‘Story of siblings during partition inspired me’

more-in

“I do not consider literature as a static reflection of life, but a reflection of the flux and dynamism of life,” says writer Bolwar Mahamad Kunhi, who won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for Swatantryada Ota.

Speaking to The Hindu after the award was announced for his work, which spans the pre- and post-Independence era, Mr. Kunhi said he was anticipating the award but not four years after its publication. Swatantryada Ota was selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members comprising writers H.C. Boralingaiah, L. Hanumanthaiah, and S.G. Siddaramaiah.

“I’m happy as the historical novel, which questions the very concept of motherland, got the Akademi honour,” said Mr. Kunhi. Like R.K. Narayan’s Malgudi and Raja Rao’s Kantapura, Mr. Kunhi has set his novel in an imaginary town called Muttupadi.

On what made him pen this magnum opus, Mr. Kunhi said: “In 1997, a national magazine published the story of two siblings separated during partition. I was touched by the pictures of a sister meeting her brother after nearly five decades. Questions about the concept of motherland started haunting me. The result is Swatantryada Ota.”

It began as a short story and later grew into a novel, he said. Mr. Kunhi took nearly two years to write this novel and he frequently travelled to Wagha border, Amritsar, and New Delhi to get an authentic touch.

Mr. Kunhi is one among the early writers to introduce nuances of Muslim life and culture to readers in Kannada. The novelette Ondu Tundu Gode, written on the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, is a fine example of his craft and perspective.

Mr. Kunhi has got many awards for his contribution to literature and films. He has written short stories, plays and film scripts. He got the national award for the script of the film Munnudi made by P. Sheshadri.