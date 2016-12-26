‘Steps taken to release ₹ 30 lakhto each GP in two phases’

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation T.B. Jayachandra during his visit to drought-affected Challakere and Hiriyur taluks in Chitradurga.

Since Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts are suffering from severe drought owing to scanty rainfall in the last six years, farmers and animals are facing severe scarcity of water, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation T.B. Jayachandra has said.

Speaking to reporters after assessing the drought situation in Challakere and Hiriyur taluks of the district on Saturday, he said that steps have been taken to open goshalas at nine places in the district to ensure safe drinking water and fodder for animals. The officers concerned have been instructed to maintain ample stock of fodder in the goshalas as the situation may deteriorate in the coming days. “There are also plans to open more goshalas in the district depending on requirement,” he added.

Steps have been taken to release Rs. 30 lakh to each gram panchayat in the State under different schemes in two phases. The zilla panchayat chief executive officers have been instructed to give top priority to drinking water projects. “A sum of Rs. 69 lakh under the task force committee headed by MLAs, and also Rs. 40 lakh under calamity relief funds, have been sanctioned,” he added.

More than 60 per cent of borewells in the drought-affected areas have failed owing to depletion of groundwater table and the State government has decided to purchase new equipment that can identify water sources from deep under the ground.

Each equipment costs around Rs. 5 lakh and in the first phase, Chitradurga district will get three such equipment, he said.

Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya said that the officers concerned have been instructed to take up drought relief works expeditiously and also warned that stringent steps would be taken against those who neglect the works.