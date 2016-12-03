‘Self-employment best solution for unemployment’

more-in

Additional Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumar has said self-employment is the best solution for unemployment.

“The government can’t provide jobs to everybody. People should take up employment on their own to earn and lead a happy life,” Ms. Vidyakumari said, while addressing the valedictory function of training course organised by Chitanya Charitable Trust sponsored by Lions Club here on Saturday.

“Many schemes have been chalked out by the government to address the unemployment issue. The eligible youths should avail the facilities under such schemes,” Ms. Vidyakumari said.

Women are being provided training in many fields and loans are being sanctioned to them to become self-reliant, she said, adding that women should make use of these opportunities to become economically empowered.

Lions Club president K. Anantappa presided over the function.

Chaitanya Trust president Archana, zonal officier Nagendra, journalist K. Prahlada Rao participated among others.