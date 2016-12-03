‘Resist surgical strikes against the oppressed’

more-in

Kannada literature has firmly stood by the marginalised; we must continue the tradition, says Baragur

There should be a strong resistance to “surgical strikes on the oppressed” such as Dalits, minorities, farmers, and women by the powerful sections of society, Baragur Ramachandrappa, well-known writer and president of the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, has said.

Delivering the presidential address on the inaugural day of the three-day literary event here on Friday, he said Kannada literature had a rich heritage of resistance to such “surgical strikes” for centuries. “Right from Srivijaya of the 8th century through Pampa, Vachana movement and Dasa movement to modern ages, Kannada literature has always opposed oppression of one community by the other. It has firmly stood by the marginalised. We must continue the tradition,” he said

Referring to the spate of farmers’ suicides, Mr. Ramachandrappa said erroneous economic policies of successive governments had led to this. “Eighty-seven per cent of marginal farmers and 69 per cent of small farmers are deprived of institutional loans in the country. In the United States, farmers who constitute only 5 per cent of the population get 20 per cent subsidies. In India, the farmers who constitute 60 per cent of the population get only 2.3 per cent subsidies,” he said.

He pointed that about 8.82 crore Dalits were still involved in transportation of human excreta. “A Dalit is killed in every five days. Still we say that India is developing. The political Constitution has given rights to people but the social constitution is snatching them,” he said.

On soldiers’ sacrifices

He strongly criticised political parties and formations for capitalising on soldiers’ sacrifices at the nation’s border for their own political gains. “What kind of patriotism is it when we use the sacrifices of our soldiers for our political gains?” he said, and added that patriotism should not be tied to any political party.

Mr. Ramachandrappa expressed concern over the increasing trend of labelling political affiliations to every stand taken. “I need not be in a political party to have my own stand on an issue,” he said.