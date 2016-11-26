‘Releasing Cauvery water will be difficult owing to failure of rain’

more-in

Minister for Water Resources M.B. Patil has felt that releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu would be very difficult due to failure of rain this year.

“Both the anticipated north-west and south-east rain had failed this year resulting in dams in the Cauvery basin not getting filled. Under the circumstances, both the States are in crisis and Karnataka, while explaining the ground realities, had appealed to the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal to modify its direction to release 2,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu,” he said, while responding to questions here recently.

Making it clear that around 15 tmcft. of water in the basin was necessary to meet the drinking water requirements of various districts in the State, he reiterated that it would be difficult for the State to implement the directions of the Tribunal.

“Only the expected post-monsoon rains can save the situation and bring relief to both the States,” he said.

On the initiative of the government in recouping its legitimate share in the Tungabhadra dam at Hosapete going waste in the river, Mr. Patil said that already a detailed project report to construct a balancing reservoir near Navile in Koppal district to augment 34 tmcft of water had been submitted to the Tungabhadra Board to look into the matter and initiate suitable action.

“As removing the silt from the dam was economically unviable and impractical, the State government, with the help of irrigation experts, had got a DPR prepared and submitted to the Tungabhadra Board with a request to take up the issue with Andhra Pradesh government and ensure that the legitimate share of both the States could be recouped. We are yet to hear from the board,” he said.

According to him, the proposed project required around 16,000 to 18,000 acres of land, which has been already identified and funds to the tune of Rs. 5,700 crore. The cost of implementing the project would be shared between the two States.