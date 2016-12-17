‘Recruitment drive not as per UGC regulations’

more-in

The Government Degree College Guest Lecturers’ Association has demanded that the State government halt the ongoing process of the appointment of assistant professors to government first-grade colleges through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) and launch a fresh recruitment drive.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, H. Somashekhar Shivamoggi, committee president, said that the recruitment is being conducted by Department of Collegiate Education in contravention of the regulations formed by University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2010.

The notification for the appointment for the post of 2,160 assistant professors at various government first-grade colleges was issued on December 15, 2015. The government had decided to fill the posts through a common entrance test (CET). The responsibility of conducting the test was entrusted to KEA.

The directions in the UGC regulations in 2010 to appoint candidates by considering the performance in an interview, teaching experience and publication of papers in journals have been violated in the recruitment process.

According to UGC norms, an expert panel should be formed for each subject to monitor the formalities related to conducting the examination, including the framing of a syllabus and question papers.

The KEA has conducted the exam without forming the expert panel, he said.

Mr. Shivamoggi said that many questions asked by KEA in History and General Knowledge papers had appeared prior to the examination in the model question paper published on a website of an academy involved in training candidates for competitive exams and for the posts of assistant professors, owing to which the credibility of the examination was put at stake, he said.

The committee has brought these issues to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayaraddi. The ongoing recruitment should be cancelled and the posts should be filled as per UGC regulations of 2010 through a fresh drive, Mr. Shivamoggi said.