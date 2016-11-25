‘Recover encroached land at Kethaganahalli’

more-in

Founder-president of Samaj Parivartan Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath has said that despite two years after a Lokayukta order directing the State government to initiate steps against encroachments on government land, including 110 acres of gomal land in Kethaganahalli village of Ramanagaram district, no action has been taken yet. Mr. Hiremath told presspersons here on Thursday that the Lokayukta in his order on August 5, 2014 directed the State government to implement its order within four months and submit a compliance report within 15 days (by December 19, 2014) to the Registrar of the Lokayukta.

He said that there had been long and undue delay of more than two years by the government in implementing the speaking order of the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta had referred to the Joint Report of the Deputy Director of Land Records and Technical Assistant to Deputy Commissioner K. Jayaprakash and Tahsildar of Ramanagaram H.T. Manjappa on July 29, 2014 on the encroachments.

He said that the Lokayukta had in his order issued directions that the Principal Secretary, Revenue, or the Regional Commissioner should conduct immediate inquiry as to the existence or otherwise of the original grant records. The Lokayukta had also issued directions for criminal action against persons found trespassing on the government land. But till date no action has been taken, he said.

Releasing copies of a comprehensive report of the Assistant Commissioner of Ramanagaram of August 28, 2014, which gives clear details of land reportedly encroached upon by persons such as the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Maddur MLA D.C. Thammanna and family members, Mr. Hiremath said that the encroached land continued to be in the possession of the encroachers.

Mr. Hiremath said that the samudaya had sent letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa and Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra enclosing copies of the Lokayukta order, report of the Assistant Commissioner of Ramanagaram and other reports urging them to take immediate steps to recover the government land and punish the guilty.

To a query, he said that if no step was taken, then the legal route would be taken.