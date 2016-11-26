‘Probe poor quality drinking water works’

more-in

R. Dhruvanarayan, MP, has urged the Deputy Commissioner to initiate action against officials for sub-standard work under the multi-village drinking water scheme.

Chairing the tri-monthly district vigilance committee meeting on Saturday, he alleged that the pipeline laid under the scheme in many areas was damaged and expressed concern that officials had indulged in corrupt practices while implementing the scheme.

He urged the DC to examine the work and initiate appropriate action against officials concerned.

Pratap Simha, MP, alleged that people of many villages like Singamaranahalli were migrating owing to drinking water problems. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said he, along with the zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer, had toured the district recently to study drinking water shortage and that tahsildars had been given powers to provide water either through tankers or borewells. Tahsildars had been asked not to wait for approval to solve drinking water shortage, he said.

Mr. Randeep said proposal on work to provide drinking water in over 759 villages had been sent to the government and Rs. 75 lakh had been sought for each taluk in the district. The district administration had planned to set up fodder banks in about 16 places he added.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan took strong objection to the display the photos of the Chief Minister and Rural Development Minister on the smartcards given to people to use drinking water units in K.R. Nagar.

He said the drinking water scheme was a Central government initiative.