‘People are dying in queues’

M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonetisation of high denomination currency without taking preparations.

He told presspersons here on Saturday that no country in the world had seen deaths of innocent people standing in queues while withdrawing their own money.

“Mr. Modi took the decision without preparation and storing adequate money. People are facing problems,” Mr. Kharge said.

The Congress, which had supported steps to curb black money, would extend its support for it in the future too, he said. “But, the Prime Minister never discussed the issue within the party and sought suggestions,” Mr. Kharge said.

He clarified that the Opposition parties had not called for a bandh on Monday, the day would be observed as ‘Akrosh Divas’.