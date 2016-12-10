‘Open Kannada convents on the border’

more-in

The government should open ‘Kannada convents’ to attract students in border areas to Kannada-medium schools, Hanumanthappa Patil, president, 15th district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, said in Bidar on Friday.

Many parents tend to choose English convent schools over Kannada-medium schools as they believe that the quality of education in the government schools is below par. The government should therefore address this by opening Kannada convents and improving the quality of education in existing government schools, he said.

Mr. Patil urged the government to not differentiate between Kannada speakers in Karnataka or outside. “All facilities given to government-run Kannada-medium schools inside the State should be extended to those outside too. There should be a uniform code of development for such schools. Only then can you serve the cause of Kannada,” the writer said. He urged teachers to voluntarily serve in border schools for at least three years. He also urged the government to focus on the development of border areas by providing basic amenities such as irrigation, power, remunerative prices for farm produce, apart from good roads and buildings.

Writer Devu Pattar praised the trademark humility of Mr. Patil. He was the founding president of the district Kannada Sahitya Parishat in 1970. The Parishat has rewarded his relentless service by selecting him as the Sammelan president, he said.

Suresh Channashetty, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, said he would go on a fast unto death if the government did not sanction land for the Kannada Bhavan. Eshwar Khandre, district in-charge Minister, said he would ensure land was sanctioned in a few days. Writer Siddhalingaiah, Basavalinga Pattaddevaru, Shivanand Swamy, Shivakumar Shivacharya, and others were present.