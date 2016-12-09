‘Need to develop low-cost agricultural tools’

S. Ayyappan, former Director-General of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, delivering the convocation address in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA;VAIDYA - VAIDYA

S. Ayyappan, former secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education and former Director-General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has stressed on the need to promote research on developing low-cost, light-weight, multi-purpose and user-friendly agricultural tools and machinery.

He was addressing the second convocation of University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan here on Friday.

In the wake of shortage of agriculture labourers, it has become imperative to go for mechanisation of farming operations.

The mechanisation is cost as well as time effective.

Scope for improvement

The farmers are of the opinion that, there was scope for further improvement of the equipments available to climb trees, spray pesticides for arecanut trees, transplantation of paddy saplings and make them user-friendly and energy-efficient.

The agriculture scientists and engineering experts should work on a convergence model in this regard, he said. Mr. Ayyappan said that the annual post-harvest losses of agriculture produces in India is estimated to be at Rs. 95,000 crore.

The ventures related to processing and value addition of agriculture produces need to be taken up to increase their shelf-life, he said.

On problems faced by the farmers in Karnataka due to drought, he said that, there was need to build resilience of Indian agriculture to the climate change.

The density of weather observatories should be enhanced, rain gauges should be established at village level and the farmers should be provided access to weather related information and forecasts.

When the monsoon is sluggish, a contingency action plan should be ready to take up cultivation of crops that are less water-intensive, he said.

Degrees were awarded to 371 persons who passed graduation and postgraduation courses in farm sciences and PhD.s were conferred to five candidates on the occasion.

Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda and Vice-Chancellor C. Vasudevappa were present.