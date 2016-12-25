‘Nanjangud bypoll will be a referendum on Congress govt.’

more-in

Pratap Simha, MP, on Sunday said the result of forthcoming byelection to Nanjangud Assembly constituency would be a referendum on the Siddaramaiah government. He exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win comfortably as people were “fed up with the “maladministration” of the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Simha said by the time the bypoll comes around in February or March, the Siddaramaiah government would have completed nearly four years in office. As the Nanjangud byelection will come just ahead of the Assembly polls in 2018, the result will surely be a referendum on the government, he said. He added that the Congress had no “moral right” to seek support given its “miserable failure” while in power.

Welcoming former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad into the BJP fold, he said the party has got a veteran and seasoned leader. He said Mr. Prasad was removed from the Cabinet unceremoniously though he had no ‘black mark’ in his political career of several decades. He wondered whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had forgotten that he won the 2006 byelection to Chamundeshwari assembly segment because of Mr. Prasad.

Mr. Simha said the BJP would not only give Mr. Prasad an appropriate post but also make use of his experience as a senior leader.