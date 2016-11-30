‘Making sports mandatory in school will improve student attendance’

more-in

Former international table tennis player Vasanth Bharadwaj on Wednesday said making sports mandatory in schools will improve student attendance by keeping children engaged and invested in school.

Furthermore, it will also keep the children energetic and in good shape and spirits. He was speaking during the ‘Round Table Discussion on Sports in Education’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Mysuru here.

Quoting a recent survey, he said, “It clearly indicates that children who played [sports] started doing well in academics too. Hence, it is important that all of us, especially parents and school teachers, encourage the kids to take up sports.”

N. Muthukumar, chairman of CII Mysuru, said “Youngsters play in important role in realising former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s dream of India becoming a superpower by 2020. Forty per cent of our work at CII Mysuru is devoted to industrial development. We devote 30 per cent of our activities to issues related to the development of Mysuru, the remaining to youth development.”

Deep Mukherjee, CEO of the CII National Committee on Sports, and Chief Talent Officer, Star India, said, “Along the lines of interest towards cinema and restaurant, we need to create interest towards sports among our kids.”

He stressed the need to bring a sports culture to the country.

Arjun Ranga, vice-chairman of CII, and Gayathri Vasudevan and Saumil Majumdar, both members of the CII National Committee on Sports, also spoke on the occasion. Physical education teachers, principals and teachers from various schools and colleges took part in the discussion.