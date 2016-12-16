‘Make sure all farmers apply for crop insurance’

more-in

Mohammed Mohsin, district in-charge secretary, has directed officials of Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to work on a war-footing to make farmers apply for crop insurance in the prevailing drought conditions.

Chairing a review meeting at the ZP meeting hall here on Thursday, he said that extensive awareness campaign should be launched in the rural areas to bring the farmers under the cover to get maximum benefit of the scheme.

“With only a fortnight left for rabi farmers to apply for the insurance, the officials must see that all of them get the cover,” Mr. Mohsin said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar informed that toor, the major crop of the kharif season, had witnessed heavy loss owing to deficit rain.

He said that the district did not receive rain from October 1 owing to which the crop had withered away substantially.

He said that the district administration had sought Rs. 215 crore from the government to provide crop compensation.

Regarding the drinking water arrangements in parched areas of the district, he said that till Wednesday the district administration was supplying water through tankers to 15 villages.

Mr. Shivakumar said that Rs. 12 crore had been sought from the government for drinking water.

He said that to meet the demand of fodder, two fodder banks had been set up, one each in Vijayapura and Muddebihal, and adequate quantity of fodder stored.

“We have decided to procure at least 200 tonnes of fodder in the coming days to meet the demand,” he said.

While reviewing the progress of the Tourism Department, the official said that while the government had granted funds to the department for ‘Karnataka Darshan’ to the students, the Public Instruction Department still has not taken use of the funds though the information was given to the department in June itself.

Mr. Mohsin asked Mr. Shivakumar to issue notice to the DDPI seeking the reason for the delay.

ZP CEO, Sundresh Babu and officials of various departments were present.