‘Maintain stock of fodder’

Since a majority of the villages in the district are reeling under the drought owing to scanty rainfall, the district administration has instructed officers concerned to maintain ample stock of fodder and arrange for drinking water for animals till the next rainy season.

In a letter issued to Department of Agriculture here on Monday, the authorities concerned have stated that more fodder should be collected from the district and stored at agriculture seva kendras. The letter also stated that the transportation of fodder to other districts must be stopped.