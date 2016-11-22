Karnataka

‘Maintain stock of fodder’

more-in

Since a majority of the villages in the district are reeling under the drought owing to scanty rainfall, the district administration has instructed officers concerned to maintain ample stock of fodder and arrange for drinking water for animals till the next rainy season.

In a letter issued to Department of Agriculture here on Monday, the authorities concerned have stated that more fodder should be collected from the district and stored at agriculture seva kendras. The letter also stated that the transportation of fodder to other districts must be stopped.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
water
livestock farming
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 1:12:52 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Maintain-stock-of-fodder%E2%80%99/article16672450.ece

© The Hindu