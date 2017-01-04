‘Law and order situation worsening in State’

more-in

Taking exception to the alleged mass molestation at M.G. Road in Bengaluru on December 31, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has said that it is the result of the government’s failure to control law and order in the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday before participating in a programme organised by the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, he said that the situation was worsening in the State. He alleged that the government was not controlling law and order and hooligans and anti-social elements were taking law into their hands.

Welcoming the Supreme Court order against using religion to seek votes, he said that that the onus was now on the Election Commission for its strict implementation.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade was meant to bring backward classes on a platform to seek a “fair political deal”. Refuting reports that the former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa was against the brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Yeddyurappa had not made any statements against it in the recent past.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that not just people belonging to the backward communities, even those from the forward communities could be part of the brigade.

He said that over five lakh people were expected to participate in the proposed convention of the brigade at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district.