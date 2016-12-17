‘Increase compensation under NDRF norms’

H.K. Patil, Minister for Rural Development And Panchayat Raj, inspecting flood-affected areas at Kansur village of Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil, who is also the chairman of a Cabinet sub-committee to study drought and flood-affected areas, urged the Union government to increase compensation for natural calamities under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

After taking stock of the crop loss and infrastructure damage in Kansur village in Chittapur taluk in the district, Mr. Patil said that the compensation under NDRF norms was very less.

He also inspected the damage to standing crops and houses beside the bridge built across the Bennethora river. According to the NDRF norms, the compensation for house damage was Rs. 5,200 and for agricultural damage it was Rs. 6,800 per acre.

Mastan Sab, whose house was completely damaged in floods, said that at least Rs. 1.50 lakh was required to rebuild his damaged house.

Another farmer, Sharanappa Agsar, who had lost red gram on his 36 acres of land due to floods, said that two consecutive drought and a flood dented his morale.