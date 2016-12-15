‘In-principle approval given for IIIT in Raichur’

more-in

Informed sources have said that the Union Government has “in-principle” agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Raichur.

A BJP delegation, led by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers H.N. Ananth Kumar, met Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Wednesday and formally submitted a memorandum seeking the premier institute for Raichur that had missed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) last year. “Mr. Javadekar told the delegation that the Union government had already decided to establish IIIT in Raichur. A formal letter would soon be sent to the State government asking the latter to provide sufficient land and required infrastructure,” Trivikram Joshi, BJP leader, who was part of the delegation, told The Hindu over phone from New Delhi.

According to sources, the institute will be established in a public-private partnership mode with the Union and State governments and private parties investing in a ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.

“Private share in earlier IIITs was only 15 per cent. Now it has been increased to 25 per cent with an intention of more private involvement. It will be the first IIIT which has a relatively greater private share,” Mr. Joshi added.

Prahlad Joshi, MP, Karadi Sanganna, MP, Shivanagowda Naik K., MLA for Deodurg, Tipparaj Hawaldar, MLA for Raichur, and other BJP leaders were part of the delegation.