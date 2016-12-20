‘Impact of special development plan under study’

more-in

N.Y. Gopalkrishna, chairman of the High-power Committee on implementing the recommendations of Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa on removing regional imbalances, has said that the impact of the special development plan would be known only after a study of the report submitted by the Dharwad-based Centre for Multi-disciplinary Development Research (CMDR).

“The task of assessing the impact of implementing the plan with the help of additional grants released by the State government, in addition to the budgetary allocations during the past eight years, was entrusted to CDMR. The report has been submitted and is being analysed. After that, we will be in a position to know how many taluks, out of the 114 most backward, more backward and backward taluks in the State, had improved and what more needs to be done for improving and developing other backward and most backward taluks,” he said.

Mr. Gopalkrishna, who, after assuming charge as the committee chairman, conducted a maiden review meeting starting from Ballari on Monday. He said that mapping of assets, created using special development plan funds till now, had been done systematically. Stress was being laid during review meetings to sensitise the officials on prioritisation of works to be proposed and carried out that helped the development of the taluks.

To a question, he said that during the review he found certain lapses on the part of officials in according priority to the projects to be taken up and it had to be emphasised that the special development plan was not part of the regular budgetary allocation but was over and above it. “I have been underlining the need for the officials to ensure that the special development plan should be implemented effectively to ensure that its impact is seen,” he added.

K.C. Kondaiah, E. Tukaram, B.M. Nagaraj, Bheema Nayak, all legislators, Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary and in-charge of Ballari district, Chakravarthi Mohan, Planning Secretary, Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, and K.V. Rajendra, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat, were present.