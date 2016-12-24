‘Ignoring NK region’s needs has led to feelings of alienation’

more-in

Senior writer Neelaganga Charantimath, president of the two-day 11th Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan which commenced here on Friday, said that feelings of alienation from the State government among the people of North Karnataka could be stopped only by bridging regional imbalances by implementing development schemes and creating job opportunities for the youth from the region and not just lip sympathy.

It is a common knowledge that the powers that be in Bengaluru did not accord as much importance to issues and problems concerning development of the region for long, which eventually led to feelings of alienation and demands for Statehood for the region. Discrimination against the region was visible even in giving away State awards, 80 per cent of which are shared by Bengaluru and Mysuru districts. She stressed on patronising Kannada at home by parents as language was a link to native cultural traits. Mere instructions in Kannada-medium in schools and colleges were not a solution for the all-round development and enrichment of the language vis-à-vis the influence of corporate culture from the west.

While wanting to know if young girls and women could walk alone without any threats during nights, she stressed on the need for self-restraint against semi-nudism in the name of fashion by young girls and women. Also, mothers had a great role in inculcating high moral values among their children.

Earlier, Belagavi district sahitya parishat president Mangala Metgud urged the government to declare Kannada a State language and to create an opportunity for students to write answers in Kannada for NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test). Despite talent and knowledge, many students who studied in Kannada-medium were unable to clear such competitive examinations.

Conference Reception Committee Chairman and Chief Whip of the State government Ashok M. Pattan was present. His father, Mahadevappa Pattan, former MLA, inaugurated the conference. Past presidents of the district and taluk units of the sahitya parishat were present.