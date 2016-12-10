‘Harness new media to spread word on government schemes’

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu interacting with Minister for Urban Development R. Roshan Baig at the all-India public communicators’ workshop in Bengaluru on Friday.

With the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry coming up with a new Communications and Print Media policy, the State Department of Information and Public Relations organised a two-day all-India public communicators’ workshop to discuss ways of utilising media more effectively.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday. The workshop discussed the best practices followed by the Information and Public Relations Departments of various States.

The participants felt that advanced information technology has provided a powerful and effective interactive tool to launch sustained campaigns instead of just carrying individual advertisements. Governments have to rely on multi-layered strategies with social media. the The general opinion that emerged out of the session on best practices was to develop government-led social media strategies and combine interactions with traditional media along with active use of the social media.

In his address, Mr. Naidu warned about the consequences of disseminating information without confirmation.

He said the Ministry was planning a new communications policy that would provide for inter-State, inter-ministerial, coherent, and complementary communication projects.

Pointing out that substantial amount was being spent on publicity by the Union and State governments to ensure that the schemes reached the people, the Minister said the Union government spent over Rs. 6,000 crore on advertising its schemes in the last 11 years.

“Close to 55 per cent of the total amount was spent on print media, 38 per cent on audio-video, while the rest on printed and outdoor publicity. However, the government was not getting its return on print expenditure owing to factors such as major newspapers refusing to publish advertisements on prominent pages. To plug these loopholes, we are coming up with a new print media policy,” he added.