‘Growing popularity of JD(S) has BJP leaders worried’

more-in

Expressing discontent over Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Jagadish Shettar’s remarks against Janata Dal (Secular), JD(S) leaders have asked the BJP to spell out details of the work taken up by them for the development of north Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Basavaraj Horatti, senior JD(S) leader and MLC, said BJP leaders were targeting the JD(S) as the party’s growing popularity in this region had them worried. “The BJP has betrayed the region in issues such as the Kalasa-Banduri project, implementation of Nanjudrappa Committee Report, improving urban infrastructure and others. They have no moral right to pass comments on the JD(S),” he said.

Mr. Horatti said it was an open secret that Mr. Shettar was smart in striking a deal with the ruling party. When the Congress government headed by S.M. Krishna was in power, Mr. Shettar was the Leader of the Opposition and he had kept mum on several issues. Even now, he has proved that he is inefficient as Leader of Opposition,” he said.

Referring to the pathetic condition of the infrastructure in Hubballi-Dharwad, Mr. Horatti said the city municipality had been under the BJP rule for last ten years. However, the improvement of the infrastructure was not up to expectation. Moreover, he said that Mr. Shettar did not bring in any major developmental project for the district when he was Chief Minister. “He should learn from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, who transformed their respective districts when they were CMs,” he added.

Mr. Horatti said during the brief rule of JD(S), the government sanctioned a law university for Hubballi, provided e-library facility, laid the foundation stones for the High Court building in Dharwad and Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. JD(S) did not try to take political mileage, he said.

N. H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA, said the BJP leaders were afraid of JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy’a decision to camp in Hubballi to strengthen the party base in this region. They were also worried about the JD(S) making inroads into the BJP voter base, he said.