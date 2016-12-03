‘Glorifying women’s patience only a ruse to keep them subjugated’

more-in

Society has been glorifying women’s patience and affection only to transfer the burden of family on them, Kalavati Ballari, writer, said here on Friday.

Speaking at a session on women’s issues vis-a-vis present times at the 82nd All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, she suspected the so-called multi-tasking ability of women was invented to keep them subjugated.

‘Theorised liberation’

Several feminists have felt that the institution of family was an irrational construct to continue the unfair gender roles. She was sceptical about the theorised liberation of women once they started earning.

Discriminatory division of labour has been formalised to such an extent that people have started doubting it, Dr. Ballari said.

Writer H.L. Pushpa called for solidarity among various types of deprived groups in society.

Even among women, “we need to focus attention on those who are the most deprived,” she said.

Vasundhara Bhoopati expressed concern about increasing cases of child marriage, female infanticide and gender inequality.

Activist Anasuya Kamble and Gangambika Patil spoke. Hemalata Mahishi presided over the session.