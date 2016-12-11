more-in

G.H. Thippareddy, MLA, has said that girls should learn martial arts for self-defence and to maintain good health and face the challenges in the present competitive world.

Taekwondo event

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level taekwondo competition here on Sunday, he said that learning such martial arts will play a crucial role in controlling increasing cases of harassment on women in society both at domestic and working places.

B.N. Chandrappa, MP, said that the girls and boys taking part in the competitions should perform better in the competition and get selected for the national and international levels.