Karnataka

‘Girls should learn martial arts for self-defence’

more-in

G.H. Thippareddy, MLA, has said that girls should learn martial arts for self-defence and to maintain good health and face the challenges in the present competitive world.

Taekwondo event

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level taekwondo competition here on Sunday, he said that learning such martial arts will play a crucial role in controlling increasing cases of harassment on women in society both at domestic and working places.

B.N. Chandrappa, MP, said that the girls and boys taking part in the competitions should perform better in the competition and get selected for the national and international levels.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 12:17:22 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Girls-should-learn-martial-arts-for-self-defence%E2%80%99/article16793992.ece

© The Hindu