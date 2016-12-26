‘GST regime will behelpful to traders’

more-in

Goods and services tax will be helpful to the trading community as it is expected to make tax administration easy and hassle free, B.T. Manohar, chairman, State Taxes Committee of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said in Bidar recently.

He was speaking at a seminar on GST for traders organised by the Bidar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Uniform tax rates

This will enforce uniform tax rates across the country and remove disparity in tax rates levied by the Union and State governments. This will relieve traders from a lot of paper work, he said.

Registration

Traders in the State can start registering their firms from January 1. The Department of Commercial Taxes and agencies such as FKCCI are providing enough information on GST.

Every district chamber of commerce will set up a helpline for traders to clarify doubts on the new tax regime, he said.

B.G. Shetkar, BCCI president, Rajendra Gandage, district unit president of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, and others were present.