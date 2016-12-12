‘Endure inconvenience due to demonetisation for a better future’

Referring to the sufferings and inconveniences caused to the common man by demonetisation, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has urged the people to tolerate them for a better future of the country.

He was addressing Kalyana Karnataka Vikasa Jatre at Geeta Nagar, off Sedam Road, here on Sunday. The event was organised by Vikas Academy, Kalaburagi, as part of the campaign to rename Hyderabad Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka.

“There would certainly be inconveniences and hardships in the initial stage when we take a big positive step. Demonetisation is one such step that is aimed at eradicating black money. We need to patiently endure it for a couple of more months for a better tomorrow,” Mr. Naidu said.

Inevitable step

He upheld demonetisation as an inevitable step for protecting the country from black money and counterfeit currency.

“Black money is like a cancer. The treatment for black money should also be as hard as chemotherapy is for cancer. Cancer patient survives and leads a better life after undergoing successful chemotherapy. The country and the people will also have a better future after the demonetisation therapy,” he said.

Mr. Naidu urged the people to use their mother tongue and promote it in their lives. “Don’t forget mother, mother tongue and motherland. I am not against learning English language. First, you should use your mother tongue in your daily life. Then learn our ‘rashtra bhasha’. Later, you can learn English as a language. Premiers of China and France and the President of Russia came to India and interacted with our Prime Minister in their mother tongue with the help of English translators. We should learn from them,” he said.

Basavaraj Patil sedam, MP, and writer Go. Ru. Channabasappa were present.