‘Don’t depend solely on the Internet’

Senior Supreme Court advocate K.K. Venugopal has called upon young advocates not to solely depend on the Internet to study and present their cases. “Instead, go through the resource materials prepared by the legal luminaries of the nation,” he said.

Delivering the convocation address at the third annual convocation of the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) here on Friday, Mr. Venugopal said budding lawyers were heavily dependent on the Internet.

“But this alone would not suffice to have an in-depth knowledge of the subject matter. For, it was also noticed that the information available on the Internet was not always complete and failed to provide inclusive knowledge of the subject matter,” he said.

Mr. Venugopal pointed out that India has a rich resource of legal luminaries who have written many classic legal books.

“These books should find place in every house and college book shelves. These books provide plethora of information on Constitutional and civil laws and are of great help to the young advocates,” he said.

Law Minister T. B. Jayachandra, KSLU In-charge Vice-Chancellor C. S. Patil and others were present.

Nidhi Sateesh, student of SDM Law College, Mangaluru, emerged as the golden girl by bagging two gold medals at the convocation.

She received the gold medal, instituted by KSLU, for coming first in the two-year LLM (Business & Trade Laws) and the Nana Palkiwala Memorial trust gold medal for being the highest scorer in LLM.

Sowmya B.A. from BMS Law College bagged gold medal in the three-year LLB course, K.M. Amar for BA LLB, Priyanjali from KLE Law College for BBA LLB, Mahammandali Nayak, from KSLU Law School, for BBA LLB (Hons), Safalya Wagle, from KSLU Law College, for LLM (constitutional and adminstrative), Harshita Kulkarni, from KSLU, for LLM (Corporate and Comemrcial) and Ashwini E.D., from CBR National Law College, for two-year LLM (Constitutional laws).