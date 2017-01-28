‘Discrimination against HK region writers’

more-in

Complaint at district Kannada Sahitya Sammelan

Siddaram Police Patil, writer and president of 15th Kalaburagi district Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, has said that the writers hailing from the backward Hyderabad Karnataka region were not receiving equal treatment in terms of recognition and awards.

In his presidential address at the two-day literary event, he spoke at length on different form of discrimination being meted out to HK region writers. “Hyderabad Karnataka region is historically rich in the field of art, culture and literature. Even today, there is no dearth of talent. However, they are not receiving the recognition they deserve.” He also pointed fingers at the media by stating that even the newspapers would not give equal importance to the writers of Hyderabad Karnataka region in their reporting.

Referring to various annual awards being announced by State government, Mr. Patil said that the lists would always dominated by people of south Karnataka. “Let alone the awards, vital posts such as president and chairman of Kannada Development Authority, Kannada Sahithya Academy and Pustaka Pradhikara are always held by people of south Karnataka. Does it mean that there is none in Hyderabad Karnataka region capable of handling these responsibilities? We are not interested in dividing the State. If such injustice and discrimination continues against us, we may have to demand for statehood,” he said.

Mr. Patil also demanded that the government take initiatives for ensuring reservation for Kannadigas in private companies functioning in the State. “We have given our land, electricity and raw material at concessional rates to private entities functioning in the State. However, Kannadigas seldom get jobs in these companies. The government should come up with a law to ensure considerable percentage of Kannadigas in the total workforce in the private sector,” he said.

Earlier, a colourful cultural procession was taken through major streets of the city.