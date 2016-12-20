“Demonetisation will slow down growth for 10 months. But it will lead to positive results after that. India will become an economic super power in two to three years,” S. Vishwanath Bhat, convener of the BJP’s economic cell has said.

Addressing a workshop for party workers, businessmen, lawyers, bankers and homemakers here on Monday, he said that the government’s plan was well thought out, but the people would be forced to suffer for the coming eight to 10 months as its implementation entailed some issues.

“We should realise that this is the kind of sacrifice we should be making for ensuring a corruption free, terror free and black- money free India. If we don’t suffer through this short period, the coming generations will find fault with us,” Mr. Bhat said.

The former banker said that the economy of the country had suffered so badly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no option other than banning high-value notes.

“We have to realise this before forming opinions shared on social media platforms like WhatsApp,” he said.

Mr. Bhat compared the suffering owing to demonetisation with the pain of child birth. “People from the poor and middle classes and rich have all suffered in this. We still continue to suffer. But then, this is the kind of pain we are wiling to suffer. Once the baby is out, we will be smiling like proud mothers,” the editor of the party’s economic newsletter said.

He found fault with some regional leaders who were opposing demonetisation as they were colluding with vested interests.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerji, for example, is opposing it as demonetisation has stopped the flow of money to her party that was being supplied by the fake currency lobby in that State,” Mr. Bhat said.

Narendra Nayak, co-convener of the economic cell, urged party workers to spread awareness about demonetisation. “First of all, we should all resolve to reduce our cash based transactions to 60 per cent of present levels. We should motivate more people to open bank accounts and get debit cards. We should also go to banks and motivate more people to become banking correspondents,” Mr. Nayak said.

Bhagwant Khuba, MP, said some MPs had criticised the plan in a meeting held by BJP president Amit Shah. But then Mr. Shah told us to realise that this was done for political reasons.

“Mr. Modi can win elections just by going around making speeches, Mr Shah told us. But, he was implementing demonetisation to make India a great country. Mr. Shah and asked us support the initiative,” Mr. Khuba said.

He lamented that some bankers were bringing a bad name to the whole process by their dishonest deeds.

Amaresh. K, convenor of the IT cell State unit, and Jagadish Biradar and Nitin Karpur, district unit conveners, were present.