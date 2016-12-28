‘Demonetisation has hit earnings of transport corpns.’

more-in

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that State-owned transport corporations have been suffering loss in revenue collections post demonetisation.

Talking to presspersons at a workshop in Yadgir on Tuesday, the Minister said that the loss was to the tune of ₹ 48 crore in daily collections. Of this, ₹ 14.70 crore was from Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), ₹ 11.76 crore from Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation, ₹ 10.76 crore from North Western Karnataka Transport Corporation and ₹ 8.33 crore from North Eastern Karnataka Transport Corporation.

The State government has planned to purchase 5,000 new buses by the end of May 2017 to meet the demands of all the four corporations.

Action had been taken to fill vacant posts. As many as 11 RTOs and 3,800 other staffs have been recruited, he said to a question.

40 new routes

He said that 40 new route proposals to operate buses to neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained pending for various reasons, including some legal issues. Therefore, he would soon be holding a meeting with his counterparts in the neighbouring States for immediate clearance of the proposals.

CCTV cameras

To a question, he said that to prevent possible crime at bus terminals and also in night service buses, the department had been asked to set up Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to ensure the safety of passengers.