‘Demonetisation a bid to divert people’s attention from government’s failures’

Celebration time: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and the former Chief Minister N. Dharam during Mr. Singh’s 80th birthday celebrations in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation to divert people’s attention from the failures of his government.

He was speaking at a function to mark the former Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh’s 80th birthday celebrations here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister dedicated more time in his 40-minute speech to attack the BJP than describing his government’s pro-people initiatives.

“During the campaigning for the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised to bring home black money stashed in tax havens abroad and deposit ₹15 lakh into the bank accounts of every citizen. It had given a number of similar and attractive promises. But, it fulfilled none of them. In order to divert people’s attention from his failure, Mr. Modi announced demonetisation,” he said.

Poor people are unable to withdraw their own hard earned money from banks, let alone receiving the promised ₹15 lakh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Unlike the BJP, we did what we had promised. We have fulfilled over 125 of 165 pre-poll promises. We will fulfil the rest before next Assembly elections. People will again vote us to power. BJP leaders are in an illusion and are day-dreaming of coming to power in the State. That will never happen,” he said.

Terming BJP leaders as “liars” and “deceivers”, Mr. Siddaramaiah called upon his party workers to get aggressive in countering the false propaganda of the party and the Sangh Parivar.

“The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and their parivar are known for lying and spreading falsehood. In their efforts to win the hearts of people, they are trying to embrace Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar, Gandhi and other such icons. The secular ideology of these social reformers and communal ideology of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are quite opposite to each other. The former binds people and latter divides them. The former advocates peaceful coexistence of different communities and the latter encourages ignite clashes among them,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah appealed to the followers of the social reformers to disassociate and distance themselves from the BJP.

Ridiculing BJP leaders’ tour in drought-hit areas, the Chief Minister asked them to get the funds released from Union government as per National disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

“As per NDRF norms, we have sought ₹4,702 crore from the Union government for drought relief. Even after two months of we writing letter, there is no response,” he said.