‘Curbing black money possible if all transactions are transparent’

M. Chandra Pujari, Professor of Development Studies, was of the firm view that demonetising currency of higher denomination had failed to arrest accumulation of black money afresh.

Delivering a special lecture on “Demonetisation and black money” organised by the Department of Development Studies, Kannada University, at Hampi on Wednesday, he said that curbing black money, circulation of fake currency, terrorism, among other things, were the immediate reason for the Union government to take a decision to demonetise currency. Apart from these, removal of inequality and ushering in a cash-less society was a vision for the long run.

“With people adopting various ways and means to get their black money converted into white — by way of depositing cash in bank accounts of their relatives, the decision to demonetise had failed to serve the purpose of preventing accumulation of black money afresh. For, the decision to demonetise had failed to attack the source,” he said.

He said that evasion of tax and all other income gained without the knowledge of the government and by way of corruption were the two sources of accumulation of black money. “Curbing accumulation of black money was possible only when all transactions are transparent with online payment, purchasers seeking bills and bringing all under the tax net. But unfortunately political power is backed by black money,” he regretted.