‘Congress government has failed in tackling drought’

BJP Raitha Morcha State vice-president and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya has said that the State government has completely failed in tackling the drought situation and is trying to misguide the people, especially the farmers, that the Union government is not ready to co-operate with the State government on the issue.

Speaking after reviewing the drought situation in Challakere taluk of the district here on Sunday, he stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responding to letters and also not giving appointments to discuss the drought issue, when in fact, the State government had not requested an appointment with the PM to discuss the issue.

Goshalas

“Instead of taking concrete steps to tackle the drought that has been prevailing for some time now, the CM and his Cabinet are busy looting the people’s money. All major crops, including groundnut and onion, have completely withered owing to the scarcity of water, and animals are suffering because of the lack of fodder and drinking water. Despite this, the authorities concerned have opened goshalas only at a few places and there are no facilities for animals,” he alleged.

Compensation

The State government has completely failed in ensuring that the benefits of schemes launched by the Union government reach the people, , Mr. Renukacharya said. He added that instead of making allegations, the State government must take immediate steps to provide suitable compensation to farmers and initiate drought relief work.

The Upper Bhadra Project in the region was launched during the regime of the BJP in the State and a total of Rs. 7,000 crore was released by way of funds for the early completion of the project. However, instead of speeding up the project, the State government is trying to confuse people by issuing statements that the project was launched by Congress, he added.

Taluk BJP president B.V. Siriyanna, zilla panchayat former member Shivputrappa, Suraiah and Sanikere Manjunath were present.