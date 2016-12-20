‘Cong. trying to lure JD(S) candidate from Nanjangud’

more-in

Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumarswamy has alleged that the Congress was trying to “lure” JD(S) leader Kalale N. Keshavamurthy, who will be the party candidate for the byelection from the Nanjangud Assembly constituency in Mysuru district.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, he said that Mr. Keshavamurthy lost to the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad in the 2013 polls by a margin of about 8,000 votes.

Mr. Kumarswamy started his five-day tour of Bombay Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka districts in Belagavi on Monday.

He said that his party was looking forward to contest from at least 40 of the 98 seats in the two regions in North Karnataka in the 2018 Assembly elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would camp in the region again for 15 days from January 15 and finalise the party’s prospective candidates and present them before the people much ahead of the next Assembly elections.

On the perception that the influence of the JD(S) was limited to South Karnataka, Mr. Kumarswamy said his party had lost four seats in the last Assembly seats with a narrow margin as it was facing funds crunch.