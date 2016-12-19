‘Cong. doing little to irrigate drylands in Gurmitkal’

more-in

Saibanna Borbanda, president of the Gurmitkal Constituency Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samiti, has alleged that successive governments and elected representatives have not taken any steps to irrigate drylands in Gurmitkal Assembly constituency and prevented large-scale migration.

He was addressing an open programme organised in Killanakera village in Yadgir taluk on Sunday.

Mr. Borbanda accused the Congress of not fulfilling the demands of the people, such as filling up of tanks, though the constituency has backed the party for more than five decades.

The constituency has 246 tanks, many of which have run dry. People have been demanding that the tanks be filled up using Bhima river water, which flows near Yadgir, to irrigate drylands and ensure better yield. But all efforts have gone in vain owing to lack of political will, he said.

Mr. Borbanda warned of constituency-wide agitations if immediate steps to fill up the tanks are not taken.