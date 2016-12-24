‘Collections, disbursement of micro finance institutions hit’

more-in

Demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has adversely affected micro finance institutions in the country, Micro Finance Institutions Network (MFIN), a self regulatory body, has said.

MFIN Vice-President Anand Rao told presspersons here on Thursday that collections and disbursements at the ground level had been affected significantly because a majority of borrowers repaid their loans in cash.

Loans

Mr. Rao said that micro finance institutions have disbursed Rs. 80,000 crore loans to over 3.5 crore women in the country. In the State, they have disbursed Rs. 13,000 crore loans to 79 lakh customers.

In Dharwad district, 2.42 lakh customers have taken Rs. 375 crore loans, he said. He said that since most of the customers had deposited their old currency notes in banks and were unable to withdraw the amount in required quantity, collections and disbursement process have been adversely affected.

Mr. Rao said that MFIN had written to the Ministry of Finance seeking a customer-friendly solution to ensure that the credit history of clients was not affected.

RBI clarification

“Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India has, in a letter to MFIN, clarified that it has not announced any loan waiver for borrowers so far. However, there is a misinterpretation of the RBI circular on ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances’ issued on November 21.

This has given rise to certain misconceptions leading to borrowers believing that loans have been deferred by 60 days,” he said.

Classification

Mr. Rao clarified that the circular was meant only for providing an additional 60 days for classification of standard assets to sub-standard assets as customers may need some time to make repayment because of demonetisation.

He said that MFIN would appeal to borrowers not to be swayed by such rumours. He said that personnel from micro finance institutions were working with clients to clear their doubts and the confusion.